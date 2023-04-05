At least four children died this Wednesday and three were injured in an attack on a daycare center in the city of Blumenauin southern Brazil, according to the Fire Department.

A 25-year-old man invaded the Cantinho Bom Pastor nursery with a knife, attacked the minors and then turned himself in to the authorities, according to the Military Police, quoted by local media.

This attack comes ten days after another that took place at a school in Sao Paulo, where a 13-year-old teenager stabbed a teacher to death and injured four other people.

The new aggression took place around 09:00 local time (12:00 GMT). Several units of the fire brigade and the Police have gone to the scene to deal with the emergency.

“Four deceased minors were confirmed and three were taken to the hospital,” said the Fire Department, which reported that “other public security bodies” are also acting in the area to investigate the episode.

At the moment, the state of health of the injured is unknown, although the local press indicates that there is at least one child with a serious clinical picture.

In recent months there have been repeating similar attacks in other educational centers in Brazila country that until recently was not used to these violent acts.

In addition to the attack ten days ago, on November 25, a 16-year-old teenager shot dead four people in two successive attacks on two nearby schools in Aracruz, in the southeastern state of Espírito Santo.

Two months before, a man armed with a revolver and two knives invaded a civic-military school and killed a disabled studentin the state of Bahia (northeast).

Likewise, on March 13, 2019, two former students entered a school in the city of Suzano, some 60 kilometers from Sao Paulo, killing five students and two workers, and leaving a dozen injured, before both of them left. they will take life

EFE

