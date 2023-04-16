Massacre in Alabama: at least 6 minors killed at a party

The current crisis in the United States due to the number of massacres that occur with firearms does not give up. The most recent was in Dadeville, Alabama where at least six minors would be fatal victims in the middle of a teenager’s birthday celebration.

The incident occurred at 10:30 pm (local time) between E Green and N Broadnax streets.

Local authorities have not responded to the total number of fatalities from the attack, but according to the Fox News website, a witness took a photo detailing at least six bodies on the ground.

(It may interest you: The charges and the penalty that Jack Teixeira could pay for leaking documents)

According to the local media outlet BNO News, another witness assured that there would be more fatalities and noted that they had seen several bodies covered with white sheets.

Members of Fox’s team have contacted the local Dadeville police, however they have not released whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Images of relatives of the birthday attendees (and of the victims) have begun to circulate on social networks outside the local health center.

(Also: Jack Teixeira: Pentagon Escape Suspect to Appear in Court)

According to The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit project dedicated to recording this type of violent event, as of April 13, 145 mass shootings have been recorded since the beginning of 2023, and at least 193 fatalities.

That is, proportionally, there has been an average of about one mass shooting per day since January 1 in the United States.

News in development…

More news

US alerts illegal migrants leaving Colombia: ‘They will be returned’

Grandmother travels to the US for her grandson’s funeral but is killed by a stray bullet

Severe sentence: 70 years in prison for spitting on two police officers in the United States