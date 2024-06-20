The case was registered in Viçosa do Ceará, in the early hours of this Thursday and no suspect was identified; Governor Elmano de Freitas said that those responsible will be arrested

A shooting attack in the early hours of this Thursday (June 20, 2024) left 7 people dead and two injured in Viçosa do Ceará (CE). A SSPDS (Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense) of the State informed the Power360 which sent teams from the Military Police, Civil Police and intelligence sectors to locate the crime suspects. No one has been arrested so far.

According to information from the portal g1, the injured group was participating in a party in a city square when a vehicle shot through the area at around 3am. Survivors of the attack were transferred to the Madalena Nunes Hospital and Maternity Hospital.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, the agency’s secretary, Roberto Sá, is in the city to monitor the investigations.

“The Forensic Expertise of the State of Ceará was also called and collected traces that will collaborate with the investigations, which will be carried out by the Viçosa do Ceará Municipal Police Station. The incident is still ongoing,” iinformed the secretariat.

On social media, the governor Elmano de Freitas (PT) lamented the case of violence and classified the murders as “unacceptable”.

“Rest assured that the criminals involved will be identified and arrested, one by one, so that they can pay in court for such an atrocity”wrote on X (formerly Twitter).