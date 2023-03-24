Massacre Corinaldo, Fedez: “I don’t remember sprays at my concerts, it’s a widespread fashion in the trap genre”

“I have to honestly say I’ve done so many dates that I don’t have a clear memory that may be useful to the court. I think I am quite calm in asserting that it was a quiet date, because I have had experiences of badly managed dates and that of the ‘Lantern’ is not among the critical ones”: so Federico Leonardo Lucia, in art Fedezbefore the judge Francesca Pizzi, called to testify in the hearing of process bis on the massacre at the “Lanterna Azzurra Clubbing” in Corinaldo, where in the night between 7 and 8 December 2018 a young mother and five teenagers died. The rapper, who had performed in that disco on February 27, 2016, this morning in the courtroom of Ancona explained to prosecutor Paolo Gubinelli that “no, it has never happened to me in my artistic life that pepper spray has been sprayed” .

“I make my own small assessment – he added – because I believe that this is connected to a certain typology of artists and a certain temporal typology. A long time ago there was no fashion for spray to the chili but even when this unhealthy custom exploded, anyway, in no kind of my concert it was used, but I saw that other types of artists were involved, trap artists. The pepper spray events are concurrent with the explosion of the trap genre.”

Massacre Corinaldo, Fedez: “The worst scenario could have been foreseen. High cachet and low ticket price”

“Surely on the local side there had to be certainty and knowledge of how many tickets had been sold. I find it surreal, strange, that there wasn’t also on the other side”. And to the civil action lawyers and the judges involved in identifying the responsibilities for safety inside and outside the club, structural deficiencies and the release of the concession for public entertainment, Fedez has underlined: “Before the arrival of the artist, someone who takes the place of management still goes to check the situation inside the club”.The worst case scenario (that of the desperate escape from the venue first and then the death of the six spectators, ed) could have been foreseen on the fact that there was a very high cachet, a very low ticket price but above all the limited capacity of the venue”.

