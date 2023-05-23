Massacre Capaci, the clash in the family over ties with the mayor Lagalla

They have passed 31 years old from the Massacre of Capacithe mafia attack that cost the life of Judge Giovanni Falconto his wife Francesca Morville and to three agents of the escort. But precisely on the day of celebrations, of that tragedy May 23, 1992A fight broke out between the family members. The disruptive question was asked by Alfredo Morville: “In this city – Francesca’s brother tells Repubblica – everyone believes that having made agreements with the mafia an unfortunate fact?” A clear reference to the center-right council of Mayor Roberto Lagalla, supported by the unpresentable Marcello Dell’Utri and Salvatore Cuffaro, both politicians convicted of mafia crimes. “Too often citizens receive signals from above which invite to cohabit with environments famously in mafia smell“: Morvillo, former prosecutor of Trapani, did not mince words.

Read also: State-Mafia negotiation, acquittal confirmed for Ros and Dell’Utri leaders

Read also: State-mafia negotiation, it’s not over. Request for an encore appeal for Ros leaders

And, now, his words – continues Repubblica – also sound like one criticismnot too veiled, a Mary FalconeGiovanni’s sister, who during last year’s electoral campaign railed against the unpresentable («Politics cannot afford sponsors who are not adamantine, Dell’Utri and Cuffaro are not»), this year instead has signed an agreement with Lagalla to make a new one museum of the anti-mafia. And he doesn’t accept criticism. Rather, you launch an appeal for unity: “It is time to move forward – writes Maria Falcone in a letter to the Republic – to persevere in search for truth and at the same time stop using the anti-mafia to make a careerto make a catwalk”, this is the counter-punch at Francesca Morvillo’s brother.

Subscribe to the newsletter

