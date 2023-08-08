“I met Marcellus DeAngelis yesterday, late in the evening, and after long reflections and a careful and sincere discussion, I decided not to revoke his trust. Therefore, he will keep the direction of Institutional Communication in the Region ”. So the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca.

”I am well aware that what Marcello De Angelis said in recent days in relation to the Bologna massacre has offended and disturbed many, but his was a mistake dictated by a strong personal involvement and emotional to tragic events that, still today, animate the conscience and the national political debate. My first thought in these days has gone to the families of the victims of Bologna and to how much a wrong word can reopen wounds that have never healed”, continued Rocca, underlining: “An important point on which we have dwelt for a long time is that, for me fundamental, of respecting the sentences. In my life I have always tried to act with the utmost respect for the opinions of others and for freedom of expression. I have never censored anyone, I have made dialogue my beacon in any type of activity undertaken and I try to listen to the pain that lies behind even a misstep”.

”After a long reflection, I therefore decided to understand and not dismiss a sincerely grieved person who, undoubtedly, is a valid resource for my structure. I hope that his heartfelt apologies, already expressed on social media, reach everyone with the same strength and authenticity that I perceived “.