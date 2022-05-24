Home page World

Split

Emergency services at the primary school in Uvalde. © Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/dpa

It’s an act that’s hard to believe: a gunman storms into a Texas elementary school and causes a bloodbath. The devastating attack brings back grim memories of a similar act ten years ago.

Uvalde/Washington – After the massacre at an elementary school in the US state of Texas, the number of children killed has risen to 18, according to media reports. This was reported by several US media, citing a Senator in Texas, Roland Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was informed of the number of deaths by the police, it said. There was conflicting information about the number of adults killed. For example, there was talk of three adults killed. It was unclear whether this included the shooter. Other media reported only one more adult fatality.

According to initial findings, the attacker was an 18-year-old young man. According to the police, they assume that the shooter acted alone. The police did not initially release concrete figures or other details.

Biden wants to comment in the next few hours

US President Joe Biden was shocked by the killing spree. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter that Biden had been briefed on the “terrible news” and would be kept updated on the new findings. The President is praying for the affected families and will comment publicly on the terrible event as soon as he returns to the White House from his trip to Asia. Biden had visited South Korea and Japan in the past few days and was expected back in the capital Washington on Tuesday evening local time – according to German time on Wednesday night.

Biden immediately ordered flags on all public buildings in the United States to be flown at half-mast up to and including Saturday in view of the devastating attack.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called for new political measures after the massacre. “Enough is enough,” Harris said in Washington. “As a nation, we must have the courage to act.” Measures must be taken to ensure that such crimes do not happen again, Harris said – without getting specific. “Our hearts keep getting broken.”

Tat reminiscent of Sandy Hook rampage

Shooting sprees, including in schools, occur with sad regularity in the United States. A massacre at an elementary school ten years ago was particularly shocking: In December 2012, a 20-year-old with severe mental health problems in Newtown, Connecticut, first shot his mother. He then went to his elementary school, Sandy Hook Elementary School, and killed 20 school children and six teachers there. He then killed himself. At the time, the act caused a shock nationwide and also caused horror beyond the borders of the USA.

Just over a week ago, a gunman with an assault rifle opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing ten people and injuring three others. He was arrested at the scene of the crime. According to investigators, the act was racially motivated – 11 of the 13 victims were black.

The number of killing sprees is increasing

Last year, the FBI counted 61 gun shootings in the United States. The FBI announced on Monday in Washington that this was more than 50 percent more than in the previous year. The number has doubled since 2017. In 2021, 103 people were killed and 140 injured in rampages. 60 of the 61 shooters were said to be men. The FBI uses a strict definition for the count: it only includes cases in which a perpetrator shoots at people in public in order to kill them. Classic criminal cases involving armed violence or shootings among gang members are ignored.

The level of gun violence overall is far greater in the United States. Fatal incidents involving firearms, which are readily available there, occur regularly. In its most recent statistics from 2020, the health authority CDC recorded a total of 45,222 gun deaths in the USA – more than 120 deaths per day. dpa