Horror at the Baja California Rally. Last Saturday, during the event held in the Mexican region of Baja California, there was a shooting in which at least 10 people were killed, in addition to the large number of injured.

This was reported by officials of the event, who said that armed men in a vehicle opened fire on people and vehicles present at the demonstration, killing at least 10 people.

Units from the Mexican army, navy, local and state police participated in the investigation, and several reports attributed the incident to a clash between organized crime groups. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Two days after the incident, the first strong reaction came from the president of the International Automobile Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“I am horrified by reports of a terrible attack on the Baja California Rally in Mexico,” the incumbent president said. “Motorsport events should be safe places for participants and spectators.”

“On behalf of the entire FIA ​​family, our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this senseless violence,” reads the brief statement issued by the Federation itself.

The Baja California region is famous – from a motoring point of view – for the Baja 1000 which takes place annually. This year the event will be held from 13 to 18 November.

The race, which will start in Ensenada and La Paz, sees competitors tackle the rugged terrain in various categories from buggies to motocross bikes.

The Baja 1000 is an event of international importance, because over the years it has attracted several stars of motor sport, including the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, Jenson Button, who raced in 2017; but also the Formula 1 and IndyCar champion, Mario Andretti, and other stars of American motorsport such as Robby Gordon.