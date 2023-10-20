At dawn, Hila Fakliro looked up from the cocktails she was preparing: “Oh look, there are fireworks!”

The fitness instructor, 26, was drawn to trance music festivals as a way, she said, to “disconnect your mind from all the tension in Israel.”

The Tribe of Nova gathering, celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot among eucalyptus orchards just 5 kilometers from Gaza, seemed very well organized, so the fireworks seemed nothing more than an extravagant detail.

Her fellow bartender, whom she had met just hours earlier, turned to her and said, “I don’t think they’re fireworks.”

They were, in fact, the white flashes of Hamas rockets from Gaza, the dawn fire announcing an attack that would turn fields full of young Israelis dancing to psychedelic music into a slaughterhouse. In this massacre of their youth, Israel’s 75-year quest for carefree normalcy was met with the murderous fury of those long-oppressed Palestinians who deny the state’s right to exist.

If a malevolent choreographer had sought a staging of the failure of Israelis and Palestinians to move beyond hatred and war, this savage meeting of two adjacent but distant worlds in an idyllic landscape came close, leaving at least 260 attendees dead. .

They were herded and shot like animals within hours of losing themselves—and the pressures of Israeli life—in strident soundtracks of mystical peace and love.

“There were crazy maniacs with guns and people falling one by one,” Fakliro said. “It was like a shooting range.”

The music stopped; the cancellation of the festival was announced. She lay between refrigerators in the bar. Carefree dancers in galactic tights, even a reveler spinning around on a Segway, became in an instant a terrified and stunned mass of humans. All the psychedelics and other drugs used at trance parties magnified the panic attacks and screaming.

“Run,” said his colleague. “JUST RUN!”.

But where? To the trees, where some people grabbed their tents and hammocks as they fled, or to the open fields? Towards his car, where the traffic was piling up, or away from that chaos?

An Israeli police officer, whose pistol was a pathetic response to the Hamas terrorists’ automatic weapons, yelled at him to head east, away from Gaza.

For many hours after the Hamas attack began through multiple breaches in the allegedly impassable multi-million-dollar Israeli fence around Gaza, this was the sum of the state presence in the area: some 30 police officers recruited by the organizers of the festival to provide security.

Ultimately, Hamas killed 1,400 people in the region before the Israel Defense Forces woke up.

Israel—lulled by growing acceptance in the Middle East, by deep internal divisions, by settlements in the occupied West Bank, and by the growing marginalization of the Palestinian question—had neglected the threat against it.

However, on the other side of the Gaza fence, around 2 million Palestinians lived in an angry enclave besieged by Israel, a desperate place that bred extremism.

Fakliro said she wasn’t worried about safety when she decided to offer her services as a bartender. She did her mandatory military service from 2016 to 2018 in an area near the festival site.

He had also attended many trance parties, which are popular among young Israelis who want to relax.

“I close my eyes, feel the music and let myself go,” he said.

But for her and everyone else, the awakening was brutal.

He lay down in a ditch, trying to hide. She received a message from Liron Barda, 26, the bar manager, asking for help. Hamas gunmen killed Barda shortly afterward.

Fakliro started running in a large group without knowing where he was going. He eventually arrived at Moshav Patish, a small farming community. He could breathe. But five of her friends were less lucky: three died and two were taken hostage.

“Hamas must cease to exist,” he said. “This terrorist organization must be annihilated.”

Amit Parpara did not attend the party because he decided the $100 price tag was too high. But her closest friend, Noa Argamani, did, appearing on video crying in anguish as she was kidnapped on a motorcycle, with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, being manhandled behind her with his hands tied behind her back. The couple has since disappeared in Gaza.

“At first, I was so angry I just wanted to grab a gun and drive south,” Parpara said. “Now only sadness invades me.” And he added: “The feeling of being here in Israel has changed.”

This is a widely expressed feeling, a reflection of the feeling that suddenly a threat is lurking everywhere, and may not be controllable and may make life unbearable. At the same time, a strong conviction has taken hold that Israelis must unite to “end it,” by which they mean destroy and eliminate Hamas from Gaza.

The two feelings coexist uncomfortably, leaving many Israelis with sudden mood swings as the shock of vulnerability washes over them.

Nadav Morag, software developer and trauma therapist, decided a few days before the festival to accompany his friend Yoni Diller. a filmmaker, to the party. They left Tel Aviv around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday and arrived at the location around 4:30 a.m.

When the rockets came, Morag did not hesitate. They ran to their car and drove away, as the sound of gunshots grew closer.

Israel had long viewed Hamas as a disorderly terrorist group, incapable of carrying out a large-scale operation. But this was an organized attack executed with great sophistication. Hamas blocked the main exit road. He had gunmen dedicated to massacring, kidnapping, killing around the main stage, killing in the parking area, and fencing.

“We looked at them with half disdain,” said Israel Ziv, a retired Israeli Army general who was one of the first to arrive at the scene. “The whole system collapsed.”

Morag and Diller ran east.

Morag feels she has learned a fundamental life lesson: don’t take anything for granted in this precious life you have.

Morag’s initial reaction was: “Just eliminate them, eradicate them all, Hamas has to be destroyed. “Israelis cannot remain in a place where Palestinians together are led by a group that uses the money it gets to sow terror.”

But this has since given way to more nuanced reflection.

“I am aware that in Gaza people live a life without hope,” he said. “To do things like that, you have to get to a place where you no longer value your life, where you are ready to die. “These are monstrous acts that arise from hatred, hopelessness and brainwashing, but I would like to separate Hamas, an inhumane organization, from the Palestinian people.”

That is likely to be very difficult, given the degree of retaliatory fury in Israel and the bombing of Gaza that followed.

just to escape

Bar Matzner and her husband, Lior Matzner, had left their two young children with their parents to attend the festival.

“We just needed to get away from the stress of work, the stress related to security, to experience a moment of freedom,” she said.

Instead, they ended up in a field buried under leaves for hours, trying not to make noise while the Hamas terrorists did their thing.

Matzner, 32, looked at his wife, 35, with tears in his eyes. “You sleep with your wife in the field and you just know that you have to survive somehow to be with your children,” she said.

They are now considering leaving Israel.

“Right now the country does not deserve that my children and I live here,” said Matzner. “We were abandoned and we felt abandoned. I can not smile. I can not do anything”.

By: ROGER COHEN