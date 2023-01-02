On the night of Saturday, December 31 and Sunday, January 1, there was a wave of violence in the state of Veracruz, so even because it was New Year, the streets left bloodshed.

Because, a massacre at home, bagged, motorcyclist accident, ended up leaving a sad New Year 2023.

Around 3:00 am, the awakening of December 31 was not the best, since a massacre was recorded inside a house, at the home of the Colonia Los Filtros, in the city of Córdoba, Veracruz, where they found four people dead due to shooting.

The inhabitants of the town called the emergency number after hearing the detonations of a firearm, which occurred on 12th avenue between 22nd and 24th streets in the city of Córdoba, for which the cBodies victims of the confrontation were taken to the Forensic Medical Service.

Unfortunately, on Saturday afternoon, residents of the Coatepec region, also known as “The capital of coffee”, reported Bagged human remains, on the Las Trancas-Coatepec highwayarea conurbated with Xalapa, at the height of Puente del Diablo.

The inhabitants of the town located in the state of Veracruz, located 8 kilometers from the capital, the City of Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, captured that parts of the human body came out of the black bags.

After reporting the fact that it took place in broad daylight, the state authorities made it clear that there were two dismembered bodies, which were not identified.

While on January 1, before the holidays to receive the new year, a motorcyclist who was allegedly intoxicated, was reported in poor healthafter finding him lying on the Trópico-Los Tuxtlas coastal highway, in the municipality of Ángel R. Cabada, in the La Florida community, covered in blood, while his vehicle was on the side.

So the year ended and began violently, given the reports of deaths, so it should be remembered that Veracruz is in first place nationwide with the most victims, according to the civil organization Causa en Común.