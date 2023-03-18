Sports wagering is one of the favourite recreation of sports enthusiasts. It is where people predict and bet on the outcome. Since access to the internet becomes readily available, people are now turning to the internet for entertainment.

This is also true with sports betting, people can go online and wager through bookmakers or sportsbooks. These refer to the operators of the gambling sites or apps where people can place their bet.

A Brief Overview of Sports Betting

Historians believed that the earliest sports bet was during the 23rd Olympics back in 676 BCE. The Greeks who love sports eventually started betting on the outcome of the said event.

Later on, sports betting also became popular during gladiator fights.

A gladiator fight known as ‘munus’ in Latin, stands for “sacrifice for the dead”. It originated from the Etruscans, as a segment of a funeral rite of a deceased leader. Despite its origin, the gladiator fights only became a sport sometime during the Romans era.

People find new things to wager on as time flies, until the present time. In the same way, sports aficionados are no longer content with just watching the sports they love. They are now looking for a more thrilling way to express their interest. Thus, online sports betting became popular not long after online casinos.

But, there’s one thing that’s always in question regarding betting. It is the legality, whether such practice is legal or not.

A Brief Insight to Sports Betting in the USA

Sports betting was already practised in the USA as early as the 19th century. At that time, the gambler’s favourite was horse-race wager, which contributed to its development. A few years later, the conventional sports wager began to take form through The National League.

From then to recent years, sport betting has become quite a thing in the sports world. And in May 2018 where online sports betting was legalized.

Legalized Online Sports Betting in the USA

Although Las Vegas, Nevada, the gambling capital, was not the first to launch a fully-online sports betting system. Since it was not able to fully grasp online betting, Vegas still obliges players to sign-up in person.

The very first legal online sports betting started in Arizona, on September 9, 2021. It was during the first day of NFL season in that said year. Currently, it has 18 running operators from which people in Arizona, to place a bet. One after another, several states also passed on the bill to have online sports betting legalized.

And just recently, a new wave hit the market. As Massachusetts joined the growing industry, sports betting in its casinos officially opened on January 31, 2013. Then, on March 10, 2023, it officially launched online sports betting.

The state partnered with six operators, ma sports betting sites as announced during its launch. These sites, as stated in their terms and conditions, are exclusive for people physically in Massachusetts. By May, you can expect more apps to join the market.

To top it off, there will be sign-up bonuses for early birds. At the moment, there are 400,000 players and still counting!