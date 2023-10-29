Argentina faces serious fuel shortages with long queues forming at gas stations 3 weeks before the 2nd round of elections

The Minister of Economy and candidate for president of Argentina, Sergio Massa, said this Sunday (29.Oct.2023) that the country is facing problems in fuel supply. He spoke of cutting the country’s oil exports if the problem is not resolved by Tuesday (Oct 31).

The country is suffering from a serious fuel shortage 3 weeks before the 2nd round of the presidential elections, scheduled for November 19th. The Peronist candidate said that oil producers in the country could be banned from exporting from Wednesday (1st.Nov).

“If the fuel supply is not resolved by midnight on Tuesday, companies will not be able to send export ships from Wednesday because Argentines’ oil belongs to Argentines first”said Massa.

The shortage of dollars means that tankers are stuck at sea waiting to receive payment to deliver the fuel. As a result, several stations are closed and the few open have long queues.

Massa stated that some oil companies were retaining fuel stocks in the expectation that the Argentine government would devalue the exchange rate after the first round of elections, which did not happen.

Argentina is experiencing an economic crisis. A inflation is at 148% per year, the country’s Central Bank has a low dollar reserve and the parallel dollar breaks frequent records.

Oil companies blame high demand

In a statement issued on Saturday (Oct 28), the 4 main oil companies operating in the country –YPF, Raízen, Axion Energy and Trafigura– stated that the problem is due to “extraordinary levels of demand in the last 15 days” that caused the supply system to become “at the limit of its capacity”.

The companies said there was a rush to find fuel due to fears of shortages, in addition to greater demand caused by the elections and the start of the new agricultural harvest. They stated that the fuel supply will be “normalized in the next few days”.

According to the Bloomberg, the state-owned YPF has 3 tankers with gasoline and diesel, but the fuels cannot be unloaded until the suppliers, foreigners BP and Gunvor, receive payment for the goods. In the 2nd semester, YPF imported 6% of its supply of gasoline for automobiles.

Electoral dispute

Argentina awaits the results of the 2nd round of the presidential election, scheduled for November 19th. Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) and Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) are competing.

From the beginning, the economic agenda was one of the main themes of the electoral campaign. In the country, there are 18.7 million people who receive money from the State, including retirees, pensioners and beneficiaries of social programs. Argentina still has around 3.8 million public employees, compared to 6.2 million people employed in the private sector.

Even with the crisis in Argentina, Massa was the winner of the 1st round of elections presidential elections, held on October 22nd. With 98.54% of urnas clearedobtained 36.68% of the votes, compared to 29.98% for Milei, the primary winner. Read the 1st survey carried out for the 2nd round in this text.

Fears of privatization and transport price increases were topics for Massa against his more right-wing rivals. The government candidate used the public machine to his advantage: he offered tax discounts, raised the minimum income tax payment, froze prices and adopted other measures considered electoral.

In opposition, Milei defended the dollarization of the economy, the closure of the Central Bank and the downsizing of the State. The candidate defines himself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against State interference in society and in favor of the free market system. He says his program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of the sale of organs and defends the non-compulsory and private education system.

