The current Minister of Economy and presidential candidate in Argentina, Sergio Massa, wants to increase the range of citizens exempt from paying income tax, in a new attempt to contain the devaluation of the local currency, the Argentine peso, which suffered a sharp drop shortly after the primaries of August 13th.

Currently, people who have an annual income above 700,000 pesos (approximately R$9,800 at current exchange rates) are required to contribute. With the new measure, this range would rise to 1.5 million pesos (approximately R$21,000 at current exchange rates), making the majority of the Argentine population exempt from taxation.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, the minister met with union leaders this Monday (11) to announce the project, which, if approved, would come into force in October this year, the month in which the presidential elections contested by Massa, supported by by the Peronist government, the libertarian Javier Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, and former minister Patricia Bullrich, from Juntos pela Change.

The Argentine government made a projection according to which the new measure would improve the population’s net income by 21% to 27%.

According to the newspaper La Nacion, Massa’s proposal also aims to make the non-taxable floor fixed, being updated every six months by the minimum wage.

Despite the government’s intention that the measure will come into effect this year, as it is a tax issue, the proposal must go through Congress for analysis and voting.

Economic crisis

In recent months, Alberto Fernández’s government has been looking for ways to contain the economic crisis that is plaguing the country and taking increasingly worrying forms in Argentina.

The Ministry of Economy, led by Sergio Massa, has already announced a series of measures to try to alleviate the drop in the population’s purchasing power, such as, for example, the payment of bonuses to workers and retirees.

In August, the country devalued the Argentine peso against the dollar by 22% and had to increase its basic interest rates from 97% to 118%.

According to economic projections for the end of the year, inflation is expected to reach more than 160%, one of the highest in the world, and Argentina’s GDP will shrink by 3%.