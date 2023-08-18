Felipe Massa wants cash: he is all set and is now suing F1.

Before there was 2021, there was 2008. That was the last year where it was very exciting – until the last corner – who would become world champion. On the one hand there was Scuderia-Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, on the other hand McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton, then known as the friend of Josie from the Pussycat Dolls.

In the end, fate, along with Timo Glock, determined that it was not the leading Massa who became world champion, but Hamilton. No matter how sour that was at the time, Massa left it at that. Up to now! He wants to be compensated hard by F1 for missing out on the world title. He has submitted a letter to the Mohammed Ben Sulayem (FIA) and Stefano Domenicali (F1) in which he indicates that he will go to court.

Crash gate

That is not because of Hamilton or Glock, but because of crashgate. In 2008, at the Singapore GP, Massa was running up front (P1 they call it) until Piquet crashed. This created a safety car situation, in which the ‘coincidentally’ just stopped Alonso was able to take maximum advantage. Massa thus missed his victory and points, so that ultimately not he, but Hamilton became champion.

But why is Massa only now going to court? This is due to the announcement of Nelsinho Piquet. He only confessed in 2009 that he crashed intentionally at the behest of Flavio Briatore.

This year Bernie Ecclestone (the old F1 boss) and Max Mosley (the old FIA president and lover of leather swastikas) knew about crashgate way back in 2008 and have deliberately kept it quiet. They did that so as not to discredit the sport.

Massa wants to cash out because of missing out on tens of millions of euros

Mass now wants a cash register. After all, he has lost tens of millions of euros because he did not become world champion, according to Felipe Massa’s lawyers. In addition, the Brazilian driver has suffered a loss of reputation and of course the necessary emotional damage.

Incidentally, this letter is a kind of ‘letter of intent’, it is an announcement of what Massa (and his lawyers) are planning. Of course, the FIA ​​and F1 can immediately compensate him so that Massa does not have to go to court. Saillaint detail, the boss of F1 is now Stefano Domenicali. That was the team boss of Ferrari in 2008

Through: Reuters

