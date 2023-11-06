Government candidate for the presidency of Argentina, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is trying to separate himself from vice-president and former president Cristina Kirchner, worn out by years of economic fiasco under Peronism and by a conviction for corruption at the end of last year.

In an interview with the LN+ channel on Sunday (5), Massa stated that Kirchner will not have any participation in his government if he is elected in the second round, on the 19th – his opponent will be the libertarian Javier Milei.

“Cristina will not have influence in my government. From December 10th [data da posse]I will be the one who will take the reins of the State”, he said.

In December last year, Cristina Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to businessman Lázaro Báez in the province of Santa Cruz, political cradle of Kirchnerism, during the presidencies of the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina (2007-2015).

In the interview with LN+, Massa said that he does not “put his hand in the fire for anyone” when asked about the case. “Cristina is leaving public life, being vice president and will not hold public office. She won’t get involved in anything, just as she didn’t get involved this year in my work at the ministry,” stated the minister.

Massa disagreed when asked about an impeachment process against Supreme Court ministers that is being processed in the Argentine Congress, driven by Kirchnerist parliamentarians. “I haven’t read the arguments in the lawsuit,” he said.

The current Minister of Economy was head of the Cabinet of Ministers between 2008 and 2009, when Cristina Kirchner was president, but after his departure, he began to criticize corruption in the Peronist administration, a stance he maintained in the 2015 presidential election, when he came third. .

However, in recent years, he has once again come closer to Peronism, to the point of being the political movement’s candidate for the Argentine presidency even with the country facing inflation that reached 138.3% in September in a 12-month period.

When Massa took over the Ministry of Economy, in August last year, the interannual index was at 64%.