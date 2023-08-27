According to Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso was fully aware of crashgate.

Felipe Massa is known as an always cheerful, amiable man. But also amiable people can choose the war path if they have been wronged as hard as they are. And Felipe Massa is convinced that he has been wronged.

Now that’s not very crazy. Massa narrowly missed out on the championship in 2008. It came down to the last corner of the last race of the year, coincidentally in Massa’s home country of Brazil. For a moment everyone thought that Ferrari had it done with Felipe, just like it did with Kimi a year earlier. But because Timo Glock let Hamilton pass, the latter won his first title with a minimal difference.

It was a crazy, blistering finale to a two-year battle between McLaren and Ferrari. In retrospect it was a story of ‘what could have been’ for Felipe. Two retirements to start the season didn’t help. But the most annoying was the race in Singapore.

Massa drove there from pole in a winning position, until Nelson Piquet junior hit the wall. All drivers nervously ducked into the pit, with Ferrari making a mistake. It sent Felipe back on the road in Albersesque fashion with the gas hose still in the filler cap. Chaos and a failure for Felipe was the result. Alonso happened to take maximum advantage of the events. He won the race in the very mediocre Renault that year.

A year later it turned out that it was all done wrong. Piquet clapped after his dismissal from the school. Renault got a big blow. ING left as a sponsor. Team boss Briatore and technical man Pat Symonds were severely punished. But Alonso was unaffected. He would only have been a passive participant in the ridiculous success that fell into his lap.

Massa had more or less resigned himself to it. But through statements by Bernie Ecclestone, it has become clear that the honchos were aware of the fact that there had been malpractices long before Piquet’s outpourings. But in order not to give the sport a PR nightmare, they have tried to cover it up. A very cynical and morally reprehensible case.

Lewis Hamilton eventually finished third in the race, scoring six crucial points. But you can go along with the idea that if the FIA ​​was aware, the result should have been scrapped. In which case, in theory, Massa would have become champion. So Massa is now going to court. But not only that: the pent-up frustration also comes out and no one is safe. Not even Alonso, who later became Massa’s teammate. Opposite Motorsport Felipe says that Alonso always evaded the facts when he tried to talk to him about it. A mark of the better liar:

I tried to talk to Alonso about it a few times when we were teammates at Ferrari. He always insinuated it wasn’t his fault. But he always tried to change the subject and not go into the facts. It never came to an open conversation where someone is honest about things. If you react like that, you already know what’s going on. I am convinced that he was fully aware. Felipe Massa, throws Fernando under the bus

If we’re honest, considering it track record of Alonso, we are seriously inclined to believe Massa. Whether the title should still be taken from Hamilton after fifteen years and awarded to Massa is the question. But it seems that Felipe is screwed.

Massa also emphasizes that he is concerned with justice and not with money, as previously suggested in the media. He does it ‘for the sport’ and to keep it fair and clean. Hopefully for him, the judge agrees and at least there will be some recognition for the friendly Brazilian.

