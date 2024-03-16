by VALERIO BARRETTA

Crashgate, Massa against the FIA

Felipe Mass he went from words to deeds. The Brazilian has promised to get to the bottom of the Crashgate affair since former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone admitted – then retracted – that he immediately knew about the Renault fix-up which took place in the 2008 Singapore GP but covered it up for “protect the sport from a huge scandal“. And so he did, filing a lawsuit at the High Court of Justice in London against the FIA, FOM and Ecclestone himself. Now the former Ferrari driver is speaking to the media for the first time after filing his legal action.

Massa's words

“I think I've said everything I need to say about it. I've said in interviews that This is an issue we will fight for until the end. It no longer depends on me but on the lawyers. We have a group of very, very good people, with professionals working on it“, these were the words of the Brazilian to the media during the Sao Paulo ePrix weekend, an event in which Ecclestone curiously also participates.

“I truly believe we have an important case and every chance of winning it. The only thing I can say is that we are fighting for justice, because It wasn't right what happened to me“.

Compensation possible, title is distant

The former Ferrari driver would have asked for a maxi-compensation that could even reach nine figures. At this moment it is difficult to predict what the real repercussions on the 2008 title could be: if Massa were to win the case, compensation would be likely, perhaps less substantial than what the Brazilian asked for; In any case, the reallocation of the World Championship seems unrealistic, something that should have happened before the 2008 FIA Gala and which, even if it were possible, would expose the Federation to yet another fool.