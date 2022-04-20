Carlos Sainz in Australia on Friday he had a great start and was faster than his boxing mate Charles Leclerc. Then, however, on Saturday the weekend got uphill for the Spaniard, who after changing his set-up to counter porpoising saw the first of the two laps launched in Qualifying canceled for a matter of seconds. of the red flag exposed due to the knockout of compatriot Fernando Alonso. Put in the position of having only one lap to chase the pole position, the former McLaren driver made a serious mistake in a fast section that ‘forced’ Sainz to settle for the fifth row.

The decision to start on hard tires then further demoted Sainz by several positions when the traffic lights went out, until the error on the second lap while he was fighting with Kevin Magnussen a few meters before the burr committed 24 hours earlier in Qualifying. A heavy knockout for Sainz, who remained ‘still’ in the standings at 33 points, the result of the second place obtained in Bahrain and the third achieved in Saudi Arabia. Boxmate Charles Leclerc already has it. ‘dubbed‘in the standings and starting from Imola Sainz will have to reverse the trend to keep the hopes of fighting for the world title intact.

In Emilia Romagna the Madrid-born will go in search of the first victory in his career, Felipe Massa stressed that Sainz will have to be perfect in the next races in order not to lose further ground compared to Leclerc: “It’s not easy when you are a Ferrari driver. Yes, his mistake in Australia can be the result of pressure. I think Carlos is aware that in the next 4-5 races he will be forced to do a perfect jobbecause if Leclerc widens the gap in the standings, then it becomes automatic for the team to bet on the other driver – said interviewed by La Gazzetta dello Sport – what happened last year, that Sainz finished ahead of him in the standings, triggered something in Charles. The fact that Carlos came to live in Maranello, that he was often in the factory, that he trained a lot helped Leclerc understand that he had to step up his pace. And so far Charles has done a magnificent job ”.