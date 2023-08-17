Argentine presidential candidate, minister says resignation “would cause a lot of damage to economic stability”

The Argentine Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, said on Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) that he will not resign from his position in the government. After the result in the primaries held on Sunday (Aug. 13) –the worst of the Peronists in 12 years–, there was speculation that he would leave management to dedicate himself to the campaign.

“When I’m in front of the storm, I take the helm and I don’t let go”, declared Massa in an interview with the program “The one of you“, in the channel TN. He stated that a waiver “would do a lot of damage to economic stability”.

According to Massa, the result of the primaries “leave the government in competition”. The minister, however, admitted that the votes indicated that the Argentines “have the feeling“from coming from”many years of frustrations and failures”.

Massa was in 2nd place in the individual votes in the primaries, but in 3rd place when the results of the 2 right-wing candidates are added together. Together for the Change. The dispute for the Argentine Presidency is now reduced to 5 candidates: Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman.

Massa said that Javier Milei’s surprising vote is the expression “of Argentines who said they were angry”. The minister stated: “I know how to win, I know how to lose. I do politics because I love this country”.

Javier Milei is 52 years old and led with 30.4% of the votes in the August 13, 2023 primary election. He is from the right and has ultraliberal ideas on the economy. He advocates closing the country’s Central Bank and switching from the peso to the US dollar. Runs for the coalitionLa Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances). defines itself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian”.

IMF

Massa said to know “of the damage that the devaluation [cambial] he does” to a society hit by the rise of the dollar and rising prices. Next week, he will travel next week to the United States and meet with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to try to unlock $7.5 billion.

“People have to know that it wasn’t me who brought the Fund, that it’s an agreement that I didn’t even sign as a minister, and that today we’re discussing again, changing the conditions, so that the damage that the Fund represents is not so high“, he spoke. The agreement with the IMF was signed during the government of former Argentine President Maurício Macri.