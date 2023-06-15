Mass – A year and a half discount for the former don Euro. The appeal process for impersonation and extortion, concluded yesterday in the court of Massa, saw the sentenced to 6 years in prison for Luca Moriniformer priest and former parish priest of Caniparola, Avenza and Massa, known by the nickname of Don Euros because he had even large sums donated by his faithful, then “reinvested” in holidays in luxury hotels, paid meetings with escort men and drug use.

The milder sentence compared to the seven and a half years of first instance is due to the intervener prescription with respect to the crime originally contested, among others, of impersonation. The Court of Appeal upheld the rest of the charges against the man who has long since returned to the lay state.

The ex cleric had ended up in scandal after that in 2015 the Neapolitan escort Francesco Mangiacapra had denounced that the then Don Luca had presented himself to him as a powerful magistrate, but he discovered instead that in reality he was a priest, even writing a book on the subject, which was also presented to Sarzana at “Books on the street”.

With him, who was also able to secretly film the meetings with Morini documenting the allegations in the best possible way, four other escorts had formed civil parties, the court of Massa recognized them overall 14 thousand euros in compensation for damages.

The defense of the former priest in the first instance had seen Morini’s semi-insanity recognized. A mitigating factor which, however, in the presence of numerous aggravating circumstances, was considered equivalent.