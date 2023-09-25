Argentina’s Economy Minister and presidential candidate, the Peronist Sergio Massa, said this Sunday (24) that, if he wins the elections and assumes the executive leadership in the first or second round, he will constitute a “government of national unity”, summoning members of other political forces.

“I want to make a commitment: on December 10th, at least, when I begin to preside over Argentina, no one should be surprised by the fact that there are people from other political forces forming our government. You will call for a unity government, because we all belong to Argentina,” said Massa.

The minister made the statement at an event held in the province of Salta, in the north of the country, to reach agreements on energy issues with governors of ten provinces in the region, including provincial leaders who belong to opposition parties.

Massa highlighted the “enormous and invaluable gesture” of these governors who, despite different political forces, “managed to show Argentina that national unity can be created, that agreements can be built that overcome differences”.

The presidential candidate, who was the second most voted candidate in the August primaries, behind only the libertarian Javier Milei, also committed to governors to send an addendum to the 2024 Budget project to Parliament, to include a mechanism that compensates the provinces with revenue of taxes.

This is because Massa recently excluded thousands of workers from paying income tax and decided to return to large sectors of the population what they paid in taxes on basic benefits, two measures that seek to mitigate the loss of subsistence income due to the effects of high inflation on Argentina.

However, the measures imply a reduction in the volume of taxes collected by the National Treasury and which, by law, must be distributed to the provinces.

Therefore, Massa told governors this Sunday (24) that he will promote a mechanism to redistribute part of what is collected as tax on checks called “country tax”.