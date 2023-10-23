Peronist candidate received the most votes and will compete in the 2nd round of the Argentine elections with Javier Milei

The Argentine Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) stated this Sunday (October 22, 2023) that he will call a “government of national unity” if he is elected president of Argentina, aiming to attract voters from more central and right-wing spectrums to contest the 2nd round against the libertarian Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) on November 19.

“[Será] a government of national unity, built under the call of the best, regardless of their political strength and without simply partisan agreements. We have the ability to build a new stage in the history of Argentine politics”he said.

He also asked for voters’ votes for left-wing candidates Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman. “I will make every effort to earn your trust”, he said. The Peronist also thanked voters for his performance in the 1st round.

“I want to summon you so that you have the ability to put an end to the idea of ​​destroying the other, the friend-enemy. If anything is clear, it is that the political division has died and a new stage begins”, he stated addressing voters. He made no mention of the current government, President Alberto Fernández or vice Cristina Kirchner.

Before the speech, Massa was moved when supporters chanted encouragement for the November elections.

Watch the speech, in Spanish (32min50s):

With 95.54% of ballots counted by 11pm this Sunday (October 22, 2023), Massa had 36.58% of the votes and Milei, 30.04%, according to data of the country’s National Electoral Directorate.

Here is the partial result:

See what election day was like in Argentina: