Davide Massa on the field and Marco Piccinini at Var. AEK wins the Athens derby 3-1 in Piraeus on the Olympiacos field, but how many controversies…

Already warm atmosphere in Piraeus at the start of the game. The derby was 1-1 and the penalty awarded to AEK in the 82nd minute, converted by Levi Garcia, ignited spirits. After Mantalos’ 3-1, Olympiacos fans, as confirmed by Onsports.com, throw objects onto the pitch and enter the pitch. Massa whistles the end a few seconds early and the Police have to use tear gas…