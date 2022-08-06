“I can’t make certain mistakes. If at the end of the season we have lost the title by 32 points, I will be responsible “. Charles Leclerc after going off the track in the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet he took 100% of his responsibilities for what was the third zero of his season after those in Barcelona and Baku due to reliability problems of the power unit ( the culprit could be the shaft on which the turbocharger and MGU-H motogenerator impellers rotate).

Max Verstappen also had to surrender before the checkered flag on two occasions due to reliability problems concentrated in the very first races of the championship, namely in Bahrain and Australia, two zeros that had made him fall to -46 from Leclerc, who had a rocket start . Still, the reigning world champion went on vacation with 80 points of advantagea more than considerable margin, especially in light of performance in the name of the balance between the Ferrari F1-75 and the Red Bull RB18, with the former probably even more performing than the latter, not only in Qualifying, but also in the Race.

Leclerc in addition to making mistakes in France also spun in Imola, but in that case the exit from the track at the Variante Gresini did not lead to a zero, but to a sixth place compared to the third occupied at the time of the error. Pure Max Verstappen was not free from driving errors in the first 13 races of the season, but both in Barcelona (digression in the gravel in Turn-4 at the start of the race) and in Budapest (360 ° spin after just taking the lead. ) the smears did not coincide with a loss of points, on the contrary, the Dutchman won both races.

Reliability and driving errors are not the only causes of such a wide gap between the two 1997 class drivers fighting for the title. The strategic choices of the wall have undermined Charles Leclerc’s races on three occasions. It happened in Monaco, Silverstone and Hungaroring, three Sundays in which the decisions of the strategists of Ferrari were not profitable for the Monegasque, indeed. Until now, the Ferrari driver has been exemplary in front of the media in always keeping calm and expressing his disappointment in moderation. Felipe Massa points out that this is the correct way to behave because it would not be productive to express complaints or nervousness: “Leclerc is certainly not happy internally, but he must be patient because starting to fight would not help anyone, neither the team nor Charles. – the thesis of the former Ferrari driver, guest of the talk show on Sky Sports Uk ‘Any driven Monday’ – the team made more mistakes than him, but he too made mistakes that cost him heavy points. He must continue to be professional and face mistakes in the right way without showing it to the outside ”.