‘To err is human, to persevere is diabolical’ says the proverb. Ferrari is experiencing a complicated 2022 at the level of effectiveness of tactical strategies in the race set by the wall of the Scuderia di Maranello. In Monaco, for example, an incredible chain of events transformed Leclerc’s first position in Qualifying to a fourth place finish, while Carlos Sainz ‘confirmed’ the place of honor by missing what would have been his first career success at the time. in F1 due to traffic from Nicholas Latifi’s Williams during the exit lap, precious time lost which allowed Sergio Perez to obtain an unexpected success after Qualifying.

In the Principality, the Ferrari wall felt compelled to respond to the stop by the Mexican’s Red Bull to switch to intermediate tires to avoid losing track position against Checo on a track where obviously the position on the track is fundamental. . The transition to intermediate tires, however, relegated Leclerc behind Perez and the attempt at the second stop to recover at least the second position by mounting the dry tires turned into a second mess who placed the landlord even behind Max Verstappen.

Ferrari also wanted last Sunday in Hungary respond to the stop in this case of the reigning world champion. Verstappen with the second undercut of the race was very fast with the new set of medium tires, the short wall of the Maranello Scuderia was facing two choices, either to lose the lead with Leclerc continuing the stint as scheduled or to stop immediately to respond to the Red Bull and come out of the pits again in front of the Dutchman. Ferrari opted for this second option, but with 30 laps still to go the decision between hard and soft compound was forced in favor of the first compound. A tire, the hard one, but on Sunday at the Hungaroring it was not competitive and showed too long warm-up times.

Another time, therefore, Ferrari has decided to respond to the Red Bull stop losing the tactical duel. Errors that, according to Felipe Massashould no longer be repeated if Mattia Binotto wants to keep his place at the command bridge of the Red: “I know Binotto very well, we have worked together for a long time – the words of the former Ferrari driver, guest of the talk show on Sky Sports Uk ‘Any driven Monday’ – he was an engine engineer, then moved on to head of engine engineers, later to technical director and is now the team principal. He is certainly an excellent engineer, on the technical aspect he is certainly at the top. I also like him as a person, but the results aren’t coming up as they should. They need to be more calm in their decisions, understand what is happening because many mistakes made at the beginning of the season in terms of strategy are still happening. This cannot happen. Binotto must reverse this trend quickly, otherwise he could pay the consequences ”.