Video of Argentina’s left-wing candidate says that the proposal to carry weapons will kill young people in schools

Argentina’s Economy Minister and government candidate, Sergio Massa, made a new commercial to stimulate fear against Javier Milei, a right-wing liberal competitor in the country’s presidential election. Massa’s campaign features the work of Brazilian marketers.

In the video, a girl appears running in a place that resembles a school. She enters a bathroom, hides behind a door and sits on the floor. She takes out her cell phone and texts her mother to ask for help. A person – who only shows his feet and legs – enters the bathroom with a gun and shoots the young woman.

After that, the narrator says, in Spanish: “Milei’s proposal”. The campaign then shows a video of an electoral debate in which Massa’s competitor defends the carrying of weapons. The narrator says that the right-wing liberal candidate’s project will lead to a massacre of young people in Argentine schools. Afterwards, the video shows excerpts from news reports of attacks on schools that left people dead. Finally, it ends with the phase: “Say no to Milei. Argentina without weapons”.

Watch (1min14s):

Member of Milei’s marketing team Chico Kerteszwho worked with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022, Otávio Antunes and Raul Rabelo, who were part of the Fernando Haddad (PT), and Halley Arrais, who assisted the former deputy Edegar Preto (PT-RS).

To the Power360, Chico declared that the team’s strategy will be to focus on rejecting candidate Javier Milei – who will compete in the 2nd round of the presidential election with Massa on November 19. Find out in this report how the 1st round went.

The 4 marketers help in the development of the campaign against Milei. In another video, a child takes a gun to school and the audio shows students shouting.

Watch (1min13s):

Below are other videos produced by Brazilians:

Massa commercial uses Milei’s speech about alleged sales of children to criticize him (1min11s):

Video says Massa can unite differences (53s):

Mass Propaganda says schools could close with Milei as President (56s):