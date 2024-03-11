The former Brazilian pilot Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit this Monday in the British courts against the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the organizers of the Formula 1 to “correct the historical injustice” of the 2008 world title, which he won Lewis Hamilton.

The defense of Massa He also sued the head of the F1 At that time, the British businessman Bernie Ecclestone. “I always said that I would fight until the end. Since the FIA ​​and the FOM ('Formula One Management', holder of the commercial rights of F1) did nothing, we will seek the correction of this injustice in court,” Massa said in an interview with the 'Ge' portal.

The current Stock Car driver, the main category of Brazilian motorsport, presented the actions before the High Court of Justice, London. “The matter is now with the lawyers, who are fully authorized to do whatever is necessary to ensure justice is done in sport,” he added.

In accordance with Or Globe, Massa In both processes, he demands compensation of between 64 and 150 million pounds sterling, which is equivalent to between 80 and 190 million dollars at Monday's exchange rate.

The Brazilian questions the result of the 2008 World Cup and specifically the Singapore Grand Prixin which the Renault team bosses made the Brazilian driver crash Nelson Piquet Jr. to cause the safety car to enter the track.

That maneuver allowed the comeback of his teammate, the Spanish Fernando Alonso, whoHe won a race in which Massa was out of the points. Massa believes that this race prevented him from ultimately lifting the 2008 title, which he finally achieved. hamilton with an advantage of just one point ahead of the Brazilian.

The former pilot of Ferrari He already announced in April last year that he would study legal measures, after Ecclestone acknowledged that he and the then president of the FIA ​​Max Mosley chose not to do anything, despite knowing about the irregularities committed in Singapore.

Previously, Piquet confessed what happened to the FIA, which then decided to expel Renault boss Flavio Briatore and strategist Pat Symonds, and exempt Piquet and Alonso, now an Aston Martin driver.

