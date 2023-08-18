In April, Massa indicated his intention to take legal action against the results of the 2008 F1 world championship, which he lost to McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton by just one point.

Massa acted on information provided by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who suggested that information about the controversial 2008 Singapore GP ‘crashgate’ was available early enough for him to act before the championship result was made final.

In March, Ecclestone was quoted in an interview by F1-insider as saying the result of the Singapore race, in which Nelsinho Piquet crashed deliberately to help Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso win, could have been undone . Which would have shifted the title race in favor of the Ferrari driver.

Instead, the dispute was only formally investigated the following year, meaning it was too late to go back and change the outcome of the race or the championship.

Having put together a legal team, Massa has now sent a so-called Letter of Complaint to the FIA ​​and FOM, setting out the details of the case that the Brazilian intends to pursue in court.

According to the document, which Motorsport.com has access to, Massa’s defense claims the Brazilian was “the victim of a conspiracy”, with the FIA ​​and FOM deliberately failing to take action even after becoming aware of the case.

The letter, addressed to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, claims the two bodies’ “avoiding scandal” motive has cost the 42-year-old Brazilian tens of millions of euros in lost earnings and bonuses.

Nelson Piquet Jr., Renault F1 Team R28 crashes into the wall Photo by: Sutton Images

“Simply put, Mr Massa is the legitimate 2008 Drivers’ Champion, and F1 and the FIA ​​have willfully ignored the misconduct which stripped him of that title,” the letter read.

“Mr Massa is unable to fully quantify his losses at this stage, but estimates that they may exceed tens of millions of euros. This amount does not cover the serious moral and reputational losses suffered by Mr Massa.”

The letter goes on to say that if there is no meaningful response within two weeks, the lawyers have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings.

Interestingly, Ecclestone said he had no recollection of giving the interview leading up to Massa’s legal campaign and added that he had not been contacted by Massa or his legal team to verify his comments.

“To be honest, I don’t remember any of this,” the 92-year-old told Reuters. “I certainly don’t remember giving the interview.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Massa’s squad has a realistic avenue to contest the championship result of 15 years ago.

The FIA ​​International Sporting Code does not allow protests after a race and the right to request a review expires 14 days after a competition – and four days before the date of that year’s FIA prize-giving ceremony.

Furthermore, the FIA ​​judicial system clearly establishes that the highest authority to issue a ruling is the independent International Court of Appeal and that everyone involved in a championship agrees to abide by it.

In theory, Massa could seek the opinion of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which however has no jurisdiction over the FIA.

The statutes of the FIA ​​stipulate that the CAS can only be involved in matters relating to the FIA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Commission.

At the time of this writing, the FIA ​​was unavailable for comment when contacted by Motorsport.com.

Additional information from Erick Gabriel