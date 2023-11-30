New challenge on the track

In recent times he has been notable above all for the controversy regarding the infamous 2008 title lost by one point in the head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton, whose reassignment he requests due to the Crashgate in Singapore, but Felipe Massa he is and remains above all a racing driver.

So, at the age of 42, the native of Sao Paulo decided he wanted to test himself again. In fact, Massa surprisingly announced his participation in the next edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona, scheduled for the legendary Florida circuit next January 27-28. The very American classic represents the first round of the 2024 IMSA championship season.

Pure Button in the race

Massa will be behind the wheel of one Oreca 07 from the Riley team engaged in the LMP2 category and will share the cockpit with Josh Burdon, Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson. Through social media, Massa made the announcement of his participation in the Daytona race “a dream come true” and addressed a “special thanks to Gar Robinson for the invitation“.

Since 2021 the former Ferrari driver has been racing in the Brazilian stock car championship, in which he recently won a race held atAutódromo Internacional de Cascavel. Massa won’t be the only former Formula 1 star on track at Daytona in late January. In fact, he will also run Jenson Buttonwho will participate in his first Daytona 24. The 2009 world champion will be involved in the GTP category with Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti.