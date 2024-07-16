The beginning of the Ferrari adventure

Having become a pilot of the Ferrari in 2006, when the Maranello-based company made it official after the interlude of his compatriot Rubens Barrichello from 2000 to 2005, Philip Massa became a teammate of that season Michael Schumacherwinner of five consecutive world titles with the Reds from 2000 to 2004. Certainly not an easy role for Massa, even more so next to the Kaiserwho in that world championship would have wanted to aim for his eighth world championship victory before his retirement from F1, even if the German later returned to the top series in 2010.

The difficulties with Alonso

Yet, the relationship between the two and the debut in Ferrari was not extremely complicated for Massa, who that year also won his first career success in the Turkish GP. A different story from the one the Brazilian experienced from 2010, the season in which Ferrari paired the Brazilian with Fernando Alonso replacing Kimi Raikkonen, the last world champion in the history of the Prancing Horse: “I think that in that period I suffered much more with Alonso than with Michael – Massa admitted in an interview with UOL Export – with Schumacher it was a fantastic situationwhere Ferrari invested heavily in a young driver and he was in the final phase of his Formula 1 career, and also in Ferrari. It’s not easy, because you’re racing in front of the number one, as Michael was at the time, and all the power that a driver like that has is very big within the team. If he decides to do something, the team does it. Then, at work, sometimes you have to accept some things that are not easy.”

No victory

A period alongside Alonso that began after the injury suffered during qualifying for the 2009 Hungarian GP, ​​when Massa, after hitting a spring that had come loose from Barrichello’s Brawn GP, ​​was forced to sit out the rest of the championship. Having returned regularly in 2010, the Brazilian he never achieved any more victories in F1unlike the current Aston Martin driver, who finished runner-up in the world championship on three occasions behind Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel. It was in 2014 that Ferrari called Raikkonen back to replace Massa, who continued from that year until 2017 at the wheel of Williams.