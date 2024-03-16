Complicated period

Felipe Massa in his native Brazil confirms that he is not a rider particularly blessed with good luck. The former Ferrari standard bearer – recently back in the headlines due to his legal battle aimed at obtaining a formal assignment of the 2008 world title, which was won 'on the field' by Lewis Hamilton by just one point – was in fact the unfortunate protagonist of a curious episode that occurred before qualifying for the Sao Paulo ePrix.

Jurdun F1 2008, eh … maksudnya Juara 2 F1 2008, Felipe Massa, alami mogok pas nyoba mobil Gen3 dan harus diderek ke pit. https://t.co/PuwPqe2bqL — Formula Gledek – Formula E Indonesia (@FormulaGledek) March 16, 2024

Stopped on track

On the occasion of the fourth seasonal round of the Formula E World Championship, the Brazilian driver – who had raced in the electric category for two seasons between 2018 and 2020, also achieving a podium – returned to wearing a helmet and suit for a performance. At the wheel of a Gen3 single-seater, Massa broke down along the track due to an apparent technical problem and an organization car had to tow him to the pit lane. Evidently the atmosphere of home is not too fortunate for the 42-year-old who grew up in Botucatu, in the countryside of Sao Paulo.