Peronist candidate advanced to the 2nd round with a majority of votes and will face a libertarian economist on November 19

The Argentine Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) will contest the 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections against the libertarian deputy Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) on November 19. Read the full profile of the 2 candidates here.

With 98.26% of ballots counted by 00:48 this Sunday (October 22, 2023), Massa had 36.66% of the votes and Milei, 30.00%, according to data of the country’s National Electoral Directorate.

Here is the partial result:

Around 35.8 million Argentine voters, 449 thousand of whom were abroad, were able to go to the polls to choose who will replace current president Alberto Fernández. Although voting is mandatory in the country, participation of Argentine voters was 77.65%. To be elected president in the 1st round, it was necessary to win at least 45% of the valid votes – excluding blanks and null votes – or 40% with a difference of 10 pp over the 2nd place candidate.

See what election day was like in Argentina:



Argentina is the 2nd largest economy in South America and the 22nd in the world, with a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of US$632.77 billion, according to data 2022 from the World Bank. The country is also the 3rd largest trading partner for Brazilians. Brazil exported US$15.34 billion and imported US$13.10 billion from the neighboring country last year. The balance was US$2.24 billion.

Read speeches from the main candidates:

Voting intention surveys released up until October 14, the deadline established by Argentine electoral law, indicated a narrower vote for Massa in the 1st round. In a survey by CB Consultora carried out from October 9th to 11th with 4,069 voters, the Peronist had 29.1% of voting intentions, while Milei registered 29.9%, a technical tie with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points of the research.

In an Atlat Intel survey conducted from October 10th to 13th, Massa had 30.9% of the votes compared to 26.5% for the libertarian. The poll was carried out with 5,702 voters and had a margin of error of 1.1 pp Read about Argentine electoral polls in this report.