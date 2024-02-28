Dream team Leclerc-Hamilton in Ferrari in 2025

The record holder of victories and pole positions in F1 together with a crystal-clear talent who has been waiting for years for the right car to achieve the world title: in 2025 the Ferrari he will have Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the garage, a couple that will be very unlikely to be matched by their opponents in terms of specific weight.

Frederic Vasseur together with John Elkann managed to convince Lewis Hamilton to arrive in Maranello, fulfilling a dream of all the actors involved in this fascinating adventure which will begin in 2025 with a multi-year contract with a view also to 2026 when F1 will radically change at a regulatory level both in terms of the cars (lighter and less voluminous in terms of dimensions) and the power units (there will be no MGU-H, the fuel will be 100% bio and the electrical part will have to deliver more power in relation to the thermal one compared to what currently happens).

Felipe Massa he commented thus on 'the operation of the century' interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport: “Great move, Hamilton is a fantastic driver, almost all the F1 records are his”. According to the green and gold driver, Ferrari has decided not to miss the opportunity to sign the seven-time world champion because the world title did not come with Leclerc: “If Leclerc wants to become a champion he must not be afraid of anyone – explained Massa – Senna fought with Prost until he pushed him elsewhere”. Finally, the former Brazilian driver does not believe that Sainz will be a disturbing element in light of the fact that he is aware of having his bags in hand: “Having a declining Sainz is not convenient for Ferrari itself which needs points for the Constructors' World Championship. Carlos will respect the team because he has a reputation to defend and no team wants a driver who causes problems.”