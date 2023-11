The Minister of Economy and defeated Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa | Photo: EFE/Luis Robayo/AFP

The defeated candidate in the second round of the presidential elections held on Sunday (19) in Argentina, Sergio Massa, will continue as Minister of Economy and has formed a transition team to support the current Peronist president, Alberto Fernández, in his contacts with the elected president, Javier Milei.

Sources from the Ministry of Economy reported on a meeting that Massa had this Monday (20) with his closest collaborators to create a work team to help the Peronist leader in the government transition with Milei, who will take office on 10 December.

On Sunday, after acknowledging defeat to the libertarian politician, Massa said he was ending “a stage” of his “political life”, and sources linked to the minister told EFE Agency that he was considering stepping down from the post, but that he was not would “make no decision” until “Alberto and Milei met”.