Argentina’s Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, defeated in the second round of Sunday’s presidential election (19), is analyzing a possible request for leave from office, but will not make any decision until the current president, Alberto Fernández, and the elected , Javier Milei, come together, official sources confirmed to EFE Agency.

According to the people consulted, “Massa anticipated that he will not make any decision” on a possible license request “until Alberto and Milei meet.”

“(Monday) at noon, Massa will meet with his economic cabinet at the Ministry of Economy”, added the sources, who were unable to specify whether the meeting would take place before or after the scheduled meeting between the head of state and Milei, as details have not yet been finalized.

Other official sources consulted by EFE confirmed that Fernández and the president-elect will meet this Monday (20), a public holiday in Argentina. Some local press outlets stated that the meeting will take place at the presidential residence in Olivos, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Milei, as an opposition candidate, won the second round of elections with 55.69% of the votes against government leader Sergio Massa, who received 44.30%.

The libertarian, leader of the right-wing front A Liberdade Avança, is expected to take office on December 10th.

Upon acknowledging his defeat on Sunday, Massa said that he had communicated with Milei to congratulate him and that he proposed to him and President Alberto Fernández to put into practice the following day mechanisms “for linking and transitioning democratic change so that Argentines in the next 19 days have no doubts or uncertainties regarding normal economic, social, political and institutional functioning”.

Massa stated that “the responsibility, the task of providing certainty, of transmitting guarantees about the political, social and economic functioning of Argentina is the responsibility of the new president.”

For his part, Milei declared in his first speech after the victory that the Fernández government is “leaving a destroyed economy”, on the way to hyperinflation, problems in the exchange market, relative prices and debts. (With EFE agency)