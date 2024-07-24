Massa, League group leader in city council attacked. Ceccardi: “Grabbed by the neck by a Pd councilor”

“Last night Philip Frugoligroup leader of the League in Massa, Tuscany, he was brutally attacked in the city council by a councilor of the Pd who threatened him and grabbed him by the neck, in front of everyone. An episode of unprecedented gravity, for which we ask the Democratic party to take action against the councilor, who must resign immediately.”

“I hope that the political representatives of all parties will strongly stigmatize what happened and in general the unacceptable climate of political hatred that is felt in this period. On my part, I wish Filippo a speedy recovery and invite him to continue our battles in the name of democracy and freedom. The League and I are with you!”. This is what the Tuscan MEP of the League declares Susanna Ceccardi.