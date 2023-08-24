Hamilton and the ‘Massa case’

In the week leading up to the Dutch Grand Prix, the update on thelegal action brought by Felipe Massa regarding the assignment of the 2008 Formula 1 world championship. The former Ferrari driver’s lawyers have feared the possibility of requesting a millionaire compensation for the alleged conspiracy set up by F1, FIA and FOM in an attempt to cover up the famous ‘Crashgate’ case in Singapore.

Bernie Ecclestone’s statements on the matter, released at the beginning of the year, had in fact caused a stir and had given Massa the opportunity to consult a pool of lawyers to understand how to obtain justice.

The former Brazilian driver had already clarified in the past that he had nothing against Lewis Hamilton – that he had won the 2008 world championship on the track -, but that he aimed to obtain the cancellation of the Singapore race, in the wake of what happens at the Games Olympians.

On Zandvoort Thursday, Hamilton wanted to keep a low profile when commenting on his rival’s actionsthus not giving too much weight to what is happening in the legal offices: “I have a bad memory, I’m only focused on the here and now and on how to help my team get back on top in the league. I don’t think about what happened fifteen years ago“.

The prospects for Holland

“Finishing second in the constructors’ championship would be a huge achievement“, Hamilton confided to journalists, thus setting Mercedes’ seasonal target. At the moment the German team with offices in Brackley and Brixworth occupies the place of honor, with a 51 point advantage over Aston Martin and 56 over Ferrari. The British champion continued: “Obviously everyone is focused on wanting to win, but I’m really proud of the progress the team has made, as we started with an almost identical car to last year and now have another one with lots of modifications. My goal is to help the team stay in second place and put second place among the riders in my sights.”