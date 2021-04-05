The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, admitted that “he would prefer to vote in a single day” through an “agreement of the political forces that avoid performing the STEP (scheduled for Sunday, August 8), or with the STEP being held on the same day “as the general election.

Massa said that he has “as a conviction that politics has the ability to resolve their differences indoors” and in this way “do not subject Argentines to having to vote twice“.

In dialogue with the program “The rocket to the Moon”, by rgoodbye Del Plata, Massa said that “I would prefer to vote in one day“through an” agreement of the political forces that avoids the accomplishment of the PASO, or with the accomplishment of the PASO on the same day as the general one.

In that sense, he justified that “it is a parliamentary, legislative election” and executive positions are not elected.

About the possibility of a dialogue with the opposition, Massa explained that the issue was already discussed with parliamentary leaders of Together for Change “posing different possibilities “.

But “the decision-making dynamics” of the opposition coalition “for having the leadership quotas distributed, makes are forced to seek internal consensus“, he added.

“The pandemic is an objective fact of reality,” said the president of the Lower House, warning that it is necessary to recognize the “global geopolitical fight” over vaccines.

According to the electoral schedule, the PASo will be held on August 8.

In addition, he considered that “the greatest effort” must be put “in the economic recovery of Argentina and vaccination.”

Massa also stressed that in the Frente de Todos they have “the particularity of being able to dialogue”, even on issues that they think “differently and part of the secret of the unit has to be to respect hand in hand in private and public spheres. the idea”.

On Covid-19, Massa observed that “the growth of cases in this second wave is being seen day by day“and added that” there is a mutation of strains that makes it appear in young people with more virulence “, hence the need to prioritize the fight against the pandemic.

The ruling party’s plan

With its sights set on the election year, the Alberto Fernández government wants to share the political cost of having to decide on more restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic that will impact the economy. To do this, it seeks to force an agreement with Together for Change that also implies postponing the primaries and the elections.

In addition, it intends to extract from the opposition a pronouncement to extend the terms of refinancing the debt with the International Monetary Fund, stretching the terms from 10 to 20 years.

For this reason, the Government’s relationship with the opposition was once again strongly strained by the official idea of postpone the electoral calendar of the PASO of August 8 and the October elections, with the excuse of the pandemic.

And he left on the one hand movements that showed some attempt at rapprochement -without opposition consensus Kirchnerism could not advance-, such as the meeting in the Casa Rosada between Minister Eduardo de Pedro, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner, which summoned the head of the deputies from PRO Cristian Ritondo and Mayor Jorge Macri, with a final photo staging in the Patio de las Palmeras.

Also, the conclave – remote because of the presidential positive for Covid-19 – between Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to analyze the latest data on the pandemic and seek agreements to confront it.

To conform to all, the message dand “waiting” for how the health situation develops would be the most likely option.

The governor of Jujuy, the radical Gerardo Morales, in an interview with Clarín said on Sunday that “there is talk of postponing and it is premature to resolve it now,” and asked to wait and see what happens with the second wave and the march of the vaccination campaign. .

