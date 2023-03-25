Verstappen, dominant start

The impressive start to 2023 recorded by Red Bull, protagonist of two braces in two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, has put the Milton Keynes team in the best position to dominate a season that risks turning into a long monologue in red and blue colors .

Max alongside the legends

If so Max Verstappen – without prejudice to the internal challenge brought by Sergio Perez – he will have enormous possibilities of conquering his own third consecutive world title. A feat that would put the Dutchman alongside absolute legends of F1 and motor racing such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, the only four drivers in history capable of achieving at least three consecutive laurels. However, the young age of the Hasselt native, his immense talent and the impressive technical dominance exercised by Red Bull suggest that the cycle of triumphs in orange sauce could be further extended.

‘Red Bull era’ on the horizon

Talking to the German site Bild the former driver of Ferrari and Williams Philip Massa he ‘warned’ about a possible ‘Verstappen era’ at the gates: “Max makes no mistakes, he drives like a robot. He is extremely mature for his age. The two titles made it even better. Now he’s more relaxed, he’s not so stubborn anymore. Verstappen has become world champion in the last two years, I don’t see why he shouldn’t get the hat-trick. Max can also win four, five or six titles in a row. He makes no mistakes, the Red Bull works perfectly and the engine is strong. It was the same for Michael with Ferrari and Lewis with Mercedes. The conditions are ideal for an era of Red Bull dominance“.

Domain numbers

After the first two races, Red Bull scored two doubles, bringing home 87 of the maximum 88 points available for each team. Jeddah’s result, if you like, was even more impressive than the one obtained in Sakhir, since Verstappen started from 15th place at the start, and because Saudi Arabia should theoretically have been a circuit where Ferrari could defend itself better. except then take a resounding beating.