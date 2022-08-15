In the history of the Stable Ferrari in Formula 1, as many as five drivers have reached and exceeded the 100 GPs played in their career with the Red di Maranello: on the lowest step of the podium in this special ranking, the name of Felipe Massaauthor of ben 139 races disputed.

Only Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen, by the way both of his team mates, managed to do better. A milestone achieved after taking part in eight consecutive seasons at the wheel of the Cavallino, from 2006 to 2013but which actually hides a marriage with the Brazilian driver even longer than one could imagine.

Massa himself, in the film Motorsport Heroes, in fact, he confessed the real approach to Ferrari, which took place long before his concrete debut on the track in 2006, when he replaced his compatriot Rubens Barrichello. A fact that has been completely unknown until now, also due to a particular condition imposed by the team: “In 2000 I won the Italian and European Formula Renault 2.0 championship in the same season – explained the vice-champion of the world 2008 – and, afterwards, many tried to put me under contract. A meeting with Ferrari was organized in Maranello. I didn’t know it at the time, but they were monitoring everything I had done: tests, telemetry, races, everything ”.

In addition to this surprise, Massa added the main element of this curious story: “At that point they told me: ‘we are about to sign a contract with you as a young Ferrari driver, but you can’t tell anyone, it must be a secret‘. So I signed an eight-year contract with Ferrari and wasn’t allowed to tell anyone. Just my family. It was incredibly difficult. Then I went to drive for Sauber, with Ferrari engines, and then I got the call from Ferrari. In 2006 I started racing for Ferrari, a dream that came true ”.