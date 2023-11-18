Campaign advisors to Sergio Massa and Javier Milei, candidates in the second round of Argentina’s presidential election, which will be held on Sunday (19), participated this Saturday (18) in Buenos Aires in an emergency meeting with judges from the National Electoral Chamber.

The magistrates had called the meeting after a complaint from the libertarian team about an alleged “colossal fraud” to benefit the Peronist.

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, Juan Manuel Olmos, representative of the União pela Pátria (Massa) coalition, and Karina Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition and sister of the libertarian candidate, met with Alberto Ricardo Dalla Via and Santiago Hernán Corcuera, judges of the National Electoral Chamber.

The magistrates’ objective was to calm tempers and “preserve democratic coexistence” after Milei’s team presented this week a statement to the Court in which they claimed that they had received information that the National Gendarmerie (a security force with military and police characteristics) had changed “the contents of the ballot boxes and the documentation” to favor Massa in the first round, held on October 22.

Sources from the Union for the Fatherland told Clarín that Milei’s advisors stated at this Saturday’s meeting “that what they did was not a denunciation [formal]but rather a presentation in which they took things that were being said and reproduced them in writing to alert the authorities.”

“What we said is that we must preserve the institutions that we have built in these 40 years of democracy and that, with these types of warnings, we will not contribute to social peace this Sunday. We asked that, if they had something to report, they do so before the courts and not with presentations”, said the Peronist sources.

Milei’s team did not comment after this Saturday’s meeting, but in the communication to the Court, they had already mitigated the accusation of “colossal fraud” – which led the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, to announce that he would file a criminal complaint against the libertarian coalition.

“It was not a complaint but a presentation made with the aim of reinforcing care when transferring ballot boxes,” claimed Milei’s campaign team.