Until noon, just over 30% of voters eligible to vote had sought out 104,577 polling stations distributed throughout the country to cast their votes in the second Argentine vote. The two presidential candidates, government leader Sergio Massa and libertarian Javier Milei, have also voted.

The first to vote was Sergio Massa, who voted in Tigre, a province of Buenos Aires. He arrived at the polling place, a school, shortly before noon, accompanied by supporters. After voting, Massa said that the Argentine second round is a choice that will define how Argentina will “navigate” in the coming years.

“I want to invite all Argentines to live this day with reflection, with serenity, with hope, it is very important that we have the ability to know that we are beginning a new stage in Argentina and this also requires good will, intelligence, capacity, but above all the things of dialogue and consensus necessary for the country to follow a more virtuous path in the future”, he stated.

Libertarian candidate Javier Milei arrived at 12:37 pm at the National Technological University, in the Almagro neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, accompanied by a crowd of followers and reinforced security. In the first round voting, in October, there was confusion upon the candidate’s arrival, including pushing and shoving, exchanges of insults with journalists and chants of “Congratulations to You”, as Milei turned 53 on that day.

Confident, Milei said he was satisfied and minimized suspicions of fraud. Regarding the possible lack of ballots, Milei stated that they are being replaced. “It’s working very well. “Cards may be missing, especially because they are in the polls,” he joked. “We are very satisfied despite the recent campaign and all the previous campaigns that were unsuccessful for us. We’re doing great, we’re going to do everything we can do. “It’s time to express yourself,” she said.