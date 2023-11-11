The candidates for the Presidency of Argentina, the Peronist Sergio Massa and the far-right candidate Javier Milei, arrive at the debate this Sunday, November 12, after a week of intense campaigning in search of support for the November 19 runoff. With opposite positions, the two candidates will present their plans and proposals on the economy, one of the main concerns of Argentines; education and health; production and work; security; and human rights and democratic coexistence.

The current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, candidate for the Peronist coalition Unión por la Patria, and the controversial economist Javier Milei, from the far-right force La Libertad Avanza, will present their positions on the economy; Argentina’s foreign relations; education and health; production and work; security; and human rights and democratic coexistence.

The support of the center-right for Milei

After the first round, the candidate of the Together for Change coalition (center-right), Patricia Bullrich, and former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) publicly expressed their support and asked to vote for Milei in the second round, which opened disputes internal to that movement.

Vote without fear. Vote for the change in your life, not the continuity of those who filled their pockets by destroying the country. https://t.co/4vSFDqbeP3 — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) November 11, 2023



The thing is Bullrich’s votes are fundamental: more than six million Argentines supported her in the first round.

Milei assures, in this regard, that “the majority of Argentines” want a change and is supported by the 29.99% of votes that he obtained in the first round on October 22 and the 23.81% of Bullrich, compared to the 36.78% that Massa obtained.

The economy, one of the main axes

Meanwhile, Minister Massa seeks to clear up doubts about his candidacy, after the rest of the candidates questioned his management in the Economy portfolio in the first round, given that inflation in the country is close to 140% – one of the highest highest in the world – and 40.1% of the population below the poverty line. In fact, Massa said that if elected he will assign the Ministry of Economy to someone outside of Peronism.







For his part, Milei is expected to insist during the debate on two of his main proposals: the dollarization of the country and the elimination of the Central Bank.

“No point of my economic policy will be negotiated,” Milei assured after learning of Macri’s support, in the face of criticism that the former president is part of the “political caste” that the far-right candidate criticizes so much.

Another central point will be foreign policy, an issue on which Massa and Milei also maintain opposing positions.

The far-right proposes that the South American country align itself with the United States and Israel, leaving aside other allies such as China, Brazil and the rest of the members of the BRICS group.

Milei has described the president of the neighboring country, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as “communist” and “corrupt.”

While, The support of Argentina, where the largest Jewish community in Latin America lives, for Israel in the context of the war with Hamas is the only aspect in which the two candidates show slight harmony..

For this Saturday, November 11, Milei suspended his campaign closing in the symbolic Parque Lezama in Buenos Aires and the rest of his public events.

Massa has also dedicated the last few hours to preparing the debate with his closest collaborators.

A tight second round, according to polls

Friday, November 10, was the last day for the consultants to release results of the voting intention surveys for the runoff. Several of them show very close data between the candidates.

Consulting Circuits shows that Massa is ahead with 44.2% of the support and Milei collects 42.1%. According to a survey by the pollster Projectionthe victory would be for the far-right candidate, with 44.6% of the support, compared to 42.9% for the Peronist candidate.

Meanwhile he Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics found in a survey that Massa would be the most voted candidate with 46.7% and Milei would come in second place with 45.3%.

