With all options on the table, the candidates to preside over Argentina, the ruling party Sergio Massa and the libertarian Javier Milei, Arrive at debate this sunday after a week in which they moved to seek support for the second round on November 19.

The Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires, in the Argentine capitalthe same scenario as the second debate held before the first round, is the space chosen by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE) for this last appointment, which will begin at 9 pm local time (7 pm Colombia time).

The candidates of Unión por la Patria, the coalition that groups Peronism around the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and La Libertad Avanza, the right-wing force commanded by the controversial economist Javier Milei, They will confront their ideas about economics; Argentina’s relations with the world; education and health; production and work; security; and human rights and democratic coexistence.

Opposite in most of their proposals, Massa and Milei will try to convince undecided voters and those who in the first round of the elections opted for one of the candidates who did not manage to access the final runoff.

In this sense, The more than six million voters who supported the opposition candidate of the Together for Change coalition in October will be essential (center-right), Patricia Bullrich.

In recent weeks, Bullrich and former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) publicly expressed their support for Milei and asked to vote for the libertarian in the second round, sowing discord within the coalition led by the Republican Proposal party ( Pro).

Javier Milei and the candidate for vice president Victoria Villarruel.

With inflation close to 140% – one of the highest in the world – and 40.1% of the population below the poverty line, The head of the economic portfolio will try to dispel doubts surrounding his candidacy.

To this end, Massa has already announced that if elected he will assign the Ministry of Economy to someone outside of Peronism.

For its part, Milei is expected to insist during the debate on two of his main proposals: the dollarization of the country and the elimination of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic.

“No point of my economic policy will be negotiated,” Milei assured after learning of Macri’s support, which has also cost the libertarian anger from those who allege that the former president is part of the ‘political caste’ that he criticizes so much. the Economist.

Another of the tension points will be foreign policy, an aspect in which Massa and Milei maintain opposite positions.

Sergio Massa, candidate for the presidency of Argentina, speaks during the 2023 Presidential Debate.

He Libertarian proposes that the South American country align itself with the United States and Israel, leaving aside other allies such as China, Brazil and the rest of the BRICS members.

Milei has defined the president of the neighboring country, Lula da Silva, as “communist” and “corrupt” and said that he would not be willing to meet with him.

Support for Israel in the context of the conflict that has intensified in recent weeks seems to be the only aspect in which the two candidates show slight harmony.

In all other matters, Massa and Milei will star in a fierce and surely very tense duel, as was seen last Wednesday night, when his running mates, the current chief of staff, Agustín Rossi, and the lawyer Victoria Villarruel, faced each other in a televised debate.

Milei – with more electoral ground to recover after having obtained less than 30% of the votes in the first round – suspended his campaign closing in the symbolic Parque Lezama in Buenos Aires and the rest of his public events.

The candidates for the vice president of Argentina, Agustín Rossi and Victoria Villaruel.

Massa has also dedicated the last hours to preparing the debate together with his closest collaborators.

The structure of the debate will be somewhat different from that of the previous two, held before the first round and with the presence of three more candidates.

With a long list of possible names that could make up their respective cabinets, an endless number of electoral proposals and with the pre-electoral tension at its peak, Massa and Milei will try to define the uncertain Argentine scenario for the next legislature, which will begin on December 10, 2023 and will extend until 2027.

EFE