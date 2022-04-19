Imola is getting closer and overall, at the box office level, 120 thousand admissions have already been breached, expected overall over the three days enhanced by the Sprint Qualification scheduled for Saturday at 16:30. Ferrari has certainly warmed the hearts of the Fans properly, ready to applaud and drag an F1-75 firmly in the lead in the Constructors ‘standings (104 points against the 65 of Mercedes and 55 of the Red Bull) and in the Drivers’ standings (Leclerc is at an altitude 71, Russell ‘chases’ at 37).

Felipe Massaa great ex of Ferrari, said he was pleasantly surprised by how much the Scuderia di Maranello had such an advantage when the regulatory change based on the ground effect came into force: “I am amazed that in Maranello they are so advanced in understanding the new rules. And then the reliability of the car. It is no secret that if Ferrari is so far ahead in the championship, it is due to the robustness of the car “said the verdeoro pilot interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport. The F1-75 is completely different from the Red Bull RB18 and the Mercedes W13 and the wide sides seem to have been a more than apt idea as regards the performance and management of the rear tires, ‘protected’ by the generous bellies of the Red. Furthermore, also with regard to biofuels and the baptism of E10 petrol with 10% ethanol seems at this moment to be an element capable of making a positive difference as regards the Ferrari supplied at the level of petrol by Shell.

President John Elkann he expressed his satisfaction in front of a Ferrari that returned to winning, but he also kept the attention bar high by foreseeing an angry return – sporting speaking – of the competitors. Massa also calls for caution with regard to triumphalism from a World Cup perspective, but now the calendar could give the Red Team the opportunity to take even more flight: “We have to stay calm, because the balance of power is still not so clear after a few races – Massa added – out of caution, I am not saying that Ferrari already has the 2022 World Cup in its pocket. But now there are circuits where it is more important to have aerodynamic load than top speed: I’m thinking of Imola, Spain and Monte Carlo, situations in which Ferrari can go even more stronger than what has been done so far. Because it was understood that Red Bull has a lot of speed, while in the corners the Ferrari is a more balanced car, having a greater load ”.