Massa: in Ferrari with the champions

In his experience in Ferrariwhich lasted from 2006 to 2013, Felipe Massa he was a teammate of three world champions: Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso. While the Brazilian still fights for justice on the outcome of the 2008 world championship, which he narrowly lost and marked by the controversial Singapore GP of that year, the 42-year-old also had the opportunity to focus on the period in which he shared the garage with the his peer Alonsostill present in F1 and author of an extraordinary 3rd place in Interlagos.

The difficulties with Alonso

Teammates from 2010 to 2013, Massa achieved lower overall results than the Asturian, who became vice-world champion in two seasons. Suffice it to say that the Paulista, having recovered from the bad injury suffered in qualifying for the 2009 Hungarian GP, ​​was no longer able to obtain a victory in F1, ranking at most in 6th place in the Drivers’ standings in 2010 and 2011. difficulty in keeping up with Alonso’s pace and level of competitiveness which pushed him to move to Williams in 2014, where he ended his career three years later.

The working method

A complex sporting and psychological parenthesis for the Brazilian, which he recounted in the podcast Track Limits the personality of his former teammate, his working method and the influence he had within the team: “I wanted to be in front of him, and he in front of me – he said – I don’t think I’ve ever had any problems with him outside of the car, other than the fight we had in 2007. I’ve always gotten along with him as a person, but what he told me was not the same as what he told the team. She has always had a typical way of working, using her power. He had a lot of power and he tried to exercise it to get everything on his side. I think this split the team in half. So it wasn’t a great way of working for him, but that’s how he is. I think the only problem was that of divide the team in half, and it wasn’t good for the team. To beat him you have to be in the day. I have been like that in many races, but something happened that put me in difficulty mentally, causing me to make mistakes.”

The relationship with Ferrari

A problem that Massa also suffered due to the climate that was generated within the Scuderia Ferrari, which according to him mainly supported Alonso: “That wasn’t very fair – he continued – I can’t say they did anything wrong, but the way they worked and the way the team looked at him was not really comfortable. For example, I remember one time we started developing the simulator because the Red Bull and McLaren one was better, so he and I worked very hard. Then all of a sudden he came in mid-season saying that he didn’t want to be in the simulator anymore because it wasn’t helping him, thus deciding to stop. I kept working also because I wasn’t in great shape and in that season we didn’t have a good car, so I worked really hard. Then we get to Singapore and he wins the race. After the GP, then Ferrari President Montezemolo told the media that he was “amazing to see how Fernando works with the team every week in the factory and on the simulator”. This also It completely destroys you mentally“.