In conjunction with the landing of Frederic Vasseur at Ferrari, many have highlighted the French manager’s preference for a first-second driver situation within the team and at the same time his privileged relationship with Charles Leclerc, a driver who made his debut in Alfa Romeo Sauber. Obviously the expert Vasseur has no intention of putting Carlos Sainz in the background and between the two – obviously – there have already been several contacts in these first few days in Maranello of the 54-year-old from Draveil. The possibility of a clear-cut choice of a driver to bet on was also evoked by the former Ferrari driver Philip Massa: “The car must be successful and the team functional, the rest must be done by the drivers. After five or six races you understand who’s leading. Last year, after three grands prix, everything was already clear”.

For the former Brazilian driver, who also raced in Sauber and Williams, the chosen one could be Leclerc: “Sainz was the best in his first year, but the car was not competitive. When she was, in 2022, Charles came out. If he does the same this year, it will be difficult for Carlos to recreate the situation of 2021. Leclerc for me is one of the greats in Formula 1a key man like Verstappen in Red Bull and like Hamilton was for Mercedes”. In the interview given to Sports CourierFinally, Massa gave advice to the Prancing Horse: “If I were Vasseur, now I would dedicate myself to the car and the team and in the middle of the championship I would propose an extension“. Leclerc’s contract with Ferrari will expire at the end of 2024, after the renewal signed in 2019.