The ‘Cold Case’ of F1

After fifteen years and after reading the statements made by Bernie Ecclestone to the German press, Philip Massa has decided to gather a pool of lawyers to try to figure out whether to take the legal steps for the assignment of the 2008 Formula 1 world championship. The Brazilian former Ferrari would seem willing to evaluate the possibility of questioning the validity of the Singapore Grand Prix, marked by the Crashgate.

As everyone will remember, the scandal involving Nelsinho Piquet, Flavio Briatore, Pat Symonds to let Fernando Alonso win, contributed to Lewis Hamilton’s world championship victory. In fact, the race was judged to be distorted in its result by the decision-making bodies of Formula 1, but in fact it remained approved and therefore valid for the world championship.

Hence Massa’s idea to explore the possibility of his posthumous cancellation, after the words of Ecclestone, who had admitted that both he and former FIA president Max Mosley were already aware of what happened in Marina Bay in 2008. but that he kept silent to protect F1 from a huge scandal.

Emerson Fittipaldi blames Ecclestone

In an interview with British Mirror Sport, two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi explained: “I think it was Bernie Ecclestone who started this whole situation. Typical of Bernie! He wanted to create a controversy and he succeeded, managed to make it into the news. I would like Felipe to become world champion, given that he is Brazilian. I remember that year at Interlagos I was in the McLaren garage and when Felipe crossed the finish line, my wife and I stood up screaming. Everyone else was silent, then they started screaming madly and I didn’t understand why. But that was the day the title was awarded. If we think back to the Singapore GP, Ferrari made a mistake during the pit stop and therefore the result would not have changed much. I see it difficult to invalidate the race”.