Francisco has in fact sent an inspection to the important congregation of divine worship and the sacraments, after retiring the African Cardinal Robert Sarah, a traditionalist theologian with whom he had several difficult confrontations.

A month ago the Pope sent to retirement due to age limits the most prominent figure of the conservatives of the Roman Curia, the central governing body of the Holy See, Cardinal Robert Sarah, an African from Guinea, Prefect of the strategic Congregation for the Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Divine Sacraments.

With Sarah the Pope had several clashes because the cardinal made changes and launched proposals, all of conservative net stamp, that the Argentine pontiff rejected him. But Sarah, also closely linked to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, always reiterated her fidelity. “I do not conspire against the Pope, whom I always obey,” he said. But for Bergoglio it was a danger.

Sarah was a banner of the traditionalists and of the conspirators against Jorge Bergoglio. The last fires of the discrepancies were lit when the cardinal signed a book together with Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who later asked that his name be drawn, against the prospect that the Synod of the Amazon would approve the priesthood of married heads of families in the areas Amazonia depopulated with priests.

The objective, encouraged by the same pontiff, was to ordain priests to the so-called “viri probati”, the elderly deacons with a wife and children, to give greater spiritual assistance. The Synod voted in favor but the Pope dismissed the matter in the final document of the Synod that he personally drafts with absolute power of decision.

Image from 2019 shows Sarah (2nd left) with Bergoglio (right) at mass in Ariccia. Photo: AFP

Bergoglio froze the matter because the ultraconservatives’ response threatened even a schism. Also the female diaconate, the other card that progressives believed they had within reach, was postponed “sine die.”

The departure of Cardinal Sarah has put the spotlight on the Vatican summit in the Congregation. A successor must be appointed in a fundamental department. Jorge Bergoglio decided to send an apostolic visit that began this Monday by appointing the bishop of Castellaneta Claudio Maniago, president of the Liturgical Commission of the Italian bishops, who is a member of the dicastery and supervisor of a new Italian translation of the missal.

The visit is actually an inspection because the Pope’s envoy is free to examine all the work and each one of the officials of the Congregation, one of the main “ministries” of Francis.

Monsignor Maniago said not to be alarmed, these visits are common when there are great changes. The Vaticanist of the newspaper “La Stampa” wrote that in reality its the first time that this internal consultation takes place to elect the head of a dicastery. “Curial sources pointed out that it is evident that there are things to put in order,” wrote “La Stampa.”

CardEnal Robert Sarah, from Guinea. Photo: AP

The Pope intervened several times with his autograph signature to correct Cardinal Sarah’s restrictive interpretations of important liturgical issues. Many saw the hand of the traditionalists behind the attempts to stop reforms or want to embark on a conservative path towards the good old days.

There were several “paternal corrections” from the Pope to the cardinal. At the beginning of the pontificate, Francis asked for a 370-word decree to allow women to be included in the ritual of washing the feet of Holy Thursday. The Congregation took more than a year to prepare it.

The “war of the masses”

Many wonder if the goodbye to Cardinal Sarah was not accelerated by the call “War of the masses”. It refers to the daily celebrations in the central temple of Catholicism, St Peter’s basilica.

The tensions were uncovered by a “concerned” letter from the Secretary of State, certainly endorsed by the Pope, which prohibited all canons and bishops from celebrating individual masses in the basilica, also establishing a daily limit.

The decision definitively evicted the masses in “extraordinary rite”, as reported by the always well-informed Roman newspaper “Il Messaggero” through its Vaticanist Franca Giansoldati.

Masses in extraordinary rite are those, formerly called “pre-conciliar”, with the celebrant facing the altar and only in latin and not the faithful.

Francis moved the pre-conciliar Masses to the Vatican grottoes. Photo: EFE

These rites were always promoted by the most traditionalist and orthodox groups of the Church. The decision of the Secretary of State lowered the celebrations of the central naves of the Basilica underground of the Vatican Grottoes, removing them “from the showcase”.

The protest came with a document signed by the American Cardinal Raymond Burke, an old enemy of Francis, considered one of the main ultras conspirators. Burke stated that the Secretary of State is not technically competent for liturgical discipline. The cardinal wonders with what authority he issued directives contrary to the discipline of the universal Church.

It is obvious that the Pope approved the document, but Burke sinks the knife: he claims to know “what competent authority gave the mandate to the Secretary of State to legislate on a matter of the Sacred Liturgy.”

Cardinal Burke, whose conspiratorial influence has lost much vigor, argues that the document assumes “that today (the masses) are offered in a climate lacking in some measure liturgical decorum”.

Cardinal Burke’s maneuvers against Francisco have been worrying for Bergoglio himself because they showed how the conspiracies that were even proposed to a schism are nested in the United States. The last incident was the decision of the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dalton, to give all the members of the College of Cardinals a book that analyzes how the next Conclave that must elect Jorge Bergoglio’s successor will be.

The maneuver is evident and some Vaticanists recalled that John Paul II expressly prohibited the cardinals from speaking about the protagonists and themes of the Conclave, because only the Holy Spirit can take care of that, present according to tradition in the Sistine Chapel when the cardinal electors under 80 years old elect the new pontiff.

Cardinal Burke had a partner in the conspiracy against the Pope: his compatriot Steve Bannon, who at his time of most influence on the American extreme right was the strategist of the electoral campaign that brought Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016.

When Tramp got rid of it, Bannon found his restorative mission in the formation of the party of sovereignists in the European Union. In this task, one of his closest collaborators was the leader of the Italian League, Matteo Salvini.

The plan for ruin the EU out of 27 countries and 450 million people failed miserably in the 2019 European Parliament elections. Bannon took comfort in planning and executing a school of young leaders of the European extreme right. He rented for a lot of money the Cartuja de Trisulti, a huge convent of extraordinary architecture located 200 kilometers from Rome and a jewel of medieval Christianity.

But this plan also failed. The president appointed by Bannon was naturally Cardinal Burke, who resigned after the two had a fight.

It was inevitable that several lawsuits would be armed to remove Bannon’s contract of possession of the Charterhouse. A few days ago, the Council of State said the final word by evicting the far-right Fraternity nested in Trivulsi, ordering the immediate eviction of the Dignitates Humanae Institute that was to create in Italy, under the direction of Steve Bannon, the international school of sovereignty.

The epilogue has been the bankruptcy of Bannon, also accused in the United States of maneuvers “Non sanctas” with the millionaire donations he raised to help his leader Donald Trump build a sinister wall to prevent the entry of poor Mexicans seeking a future in the United States.

Rome, correspondent