The locations for mass vaccinations against Covid-19 in Mallorca have been confirmed. The jabs will take place at the Germans Escales Sports Center, Son Dureta Hospital in Palma; the Mateu Canyelles de Inca Sports Center and Manacor racecourse, according to Health Minister, Patricia Gómez.

The Palace of Fairs and Congresses and the Es Pratet Sports Center are two locations being considered in Ibiza.

The Maó Exhibition Center and the multipurpose room at the Canal Salat Health Center in Ciutadella are the two locations being assessed in Minorca.

In Formentera, the Ministry of Health is in talks with the Council of the island to decide on a vaccination location.

Minister Gomez revealed that 58 vaccination teams will be created to administer the jabs and each team will have an Administrative Nurse, a person to take care of registration and incidences of patients and a Nursing Assistants’ Technician. There will also be six Coordinating Nurses and one General Coordinating Nurse.

Minister Gómez also stressed that the vaccination process is being accelerated.

Between now and the beginning of March the Balearic Islands will receive around 84,000 vaccine doses: 30,000 Pfizer; 9,800 Modern and 43,800 AstraZeneca.

More doses will be received in March because production of the current vaccines will increase and new vaccines are expected to come to market.

By Monday, 36,700 doses had been administered, which is almost all of the vaccines received by the Ministry of Health.